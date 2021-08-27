The new facility, which opens to students in September, is being run in collaboration with University Hospitals Sussex, alongside other allied healthcare providers.

Students enrol onto a three-year BSc (Hons) in adult nursing which, according to head of school Dr Nita Muir, will develop healthcare professionals who can not only demonstrate compassion but courage in the face of extreme challenges, as seen across the Covid pandemic.

Dr Muir added: “The launch of the new school has been met with an overwhelmingly-positive reaction from our community and, consequently, we have created a few additional spaces for students.

Experienced nurse and academic Dr Nita Muir will oversee the School of Nursing courses

“To enrol students must meet the entry criteria which includes a short interview and not require university accommodation.

“We have partnered with major healthcare providers across Sussex to offer real-life experiences of contemporary nursing into the curriculum to create a degree unlike any other.”

The new 1,600-square-metre facility is located at the University’s Chichester campus in a large training centre – directly adjacent to St Richard’s Hospital.

Once opened, it will be fitted with clinical equipment in several mock wards to provide real-life simulation training for students and support clinical learning in various practice environments.

The state-of-the-art centre was recently endorsed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), which gave its full accreditation, alongside the Health and Care Professions Council.

The university has also partnered with a number of regional NHS, private, and voluntary health and care providers to support the significant amount of placement required for each student.