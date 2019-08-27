Extinction Rebellion branch to launch in Horsham

A Horsham branch of Extinction Rebellion is to be launched in the town next week.

It will be formed at a meeting to be held in the hall of Horsham’s Unitarian Church in Worthing Road on September 4.

Among Sussex action groups represented will be the South East Climate Alliance - a recently-formed coalition mobilising local environment, community and faith groups across the south east calling on all councils to declare a climate emergency.

Meanwhile, a climate emergency exhibition is to be held in Horsham on Saturday September 21.

It will take place in the gardens of Horsham’s Unitarian Church which, in association with its neighbouring Quaker Meeting House, has taken a leading role in supporting local environmental groups.

The exhibition will offer guidance and support on sustainability measures which everyone can take.