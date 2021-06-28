Euro 2020: Worthing children ‘in awe’ after day of football fun
Worthing childminders and their charges had a fantastic morning at Worthing Football Club, where the children’s growing interest in Euro 2020 was brought to life with an opportunity to play on the pitch.
Pebbles Childcare and Magic Minders joined forces for last Wednesday’s visit, which included a tour of the club and grounds. Chloe Webster from Pebbles said: “It was a really exciting time for the children as with all of the restrictions over the past 18 months, it really was a chance to fully bring their learning to life again while celebrating an event that is uniting the nation. The children were in awe of the size of the stadium and enjoyed watching the walking football team playing, from the stands, and talking tactics in the changing rooms, before heading out on to the pitch themselves to practise and develop their ball control and score countless goals.”
Organiser Bridgit Brown, a childminder with Pebbles, added: “It was so lovely to be out in the community again, supporting and making links with other local organisations to bring the children’s interests to life, the children haven’t stopped talking about their morning and it really has ignited a passion for the sport amongst them all.”