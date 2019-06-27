End in sight for ‘nightmare’ Horsham roadworks

Roadworks on a major Horsham route - branded a ‘nightmare’ by drivers - are set to end tomorrow.

Traffic snarl-ups occured when part of North Street near Horsham Station was closed for ‘emergency gas works’ on Monday.

The works were scheduled to last until July 2 but gas company SGN says the works are now complete and that North Street should reopen to motorists tomorrow.

Fed-up drivers took to social media to complain when the road closure and diversions when they were first put in place, describing conditions as a ‘nightmare.’

Hannah Ambrose, spokeswoman for gas network company SGN, said today: “We’ve been carrying out emergency repairs on our gas network in North Street.

“To keep everyone safe while we do this, we’ve had to temporarily close the road.

“We’ve now finished repairing our gas pipe and we’re in the process of restoring the road surface.

“We’ll be able to reopen North Street as soon as the road surface has set. All being well, North Street should reopen to motorists by tomorrow evening.”