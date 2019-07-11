Emotional event in memory of a ‘beautiful young lady’ who died in M23 tragedy

Two men touched by the tragic death of a young Burgess Hill woman have helped to raise money for a charity in her memory.

Adam Janman and his brother-in-law Allen Mack completed a 100-mile cycle ride in honour of 23-year-old Abbie Hudson Harmes - described as ‘a vibrant and beautiful young lady’ - who died in a car crash on the M23 in May.

Adam, 31, a friend of Abbie’s partner Matt Hudson, said the 11 and a half-hour mammoth cycle trek had been ‘emotional.’

He said: “We went above and beyond and pushed harder than I have ever pushed before.

“I know Abbie would have been proud of us.”

He and Abbie’s family and friends have spoken of their “immense pride” in Abbie’s own many accomplishments throughout her life.

Adam said the 100-mile cycle ride in Abbie’s honour had taken them just over eight hours for the actual ride, but that they stopped for breaks along the way.

“It was a nice day and nice weather,” he added: “Matt and Abbie’s parents were there at the finish line. It was very emotional.”

Adam, a chef, who first met Matt when they both worked at Wickwoods Country Club in Hassocks, has only been cycling since buying a bike at Christmas.

“We set a target of 80 miles but ended up doing 100,” he said.

The pair cycled from Brighton Marina to Selsey and back.

He and brother-in-law Allen, 37 - who said he joined Adam on the ride ‘for a bit of moral support’ - have so far raised more than £1,400 for the mental health charity Heads On. The fund is still open for donations.

In a tribute to Abbie after her death, her family said: “She was such a lovely person who was with us through our darkest moments but also there through our best.

“Abbie always had a caring and loving nature, and participated in several charity events in raising money, including the Brighton pier to pier swim, three walks for St Peter and St James Hospice, took part in a spinning bike relay for MacMillan and also a hilarious mud run.

“Abbie is continuing to help others by donating her organs to three people in need.”

To donate to Adam and Allen’s fundraiser, see https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-janman