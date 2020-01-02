Emergency works to shore up rail embankment near Haywards Heath

Emergency works are being carried out by Network Rail to strengthen an embankment to prevent a landslip at Wivelsfield.

The section of track on the Brighton main line near Haywards Heath was being monitored by rail officials following months of heavy rain - seven months’ worth fell between October to December this year.

Network Rail says that train services are continuing to run while the works take place with a temporary speed restriction in place to ensure the works are carried out safely.

Network Rail’s Sussex route director Shaun King, said: “We knew this stretch of railway was vulnerable to the terrible weather we’ve been having and we had it monitored.

“The moment we saw signs of trouble, our team sprang into action and work to get this line shored up is well underway.”

Sheet piles are being driven into the soil at the bottom of the embankment to form a wall of steel which will be backfilled with aggregate and the slope made less steep.

The work is expected to finish by the end of next week.