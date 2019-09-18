Eight-year-old wins drawing contest in Dial Post

A family-run business has announced the eight-year-old ‘worthy winner’ of its colouring competition.

Enva won first prize in the contest organised by the Old Barn garden centre, in Dial Post, near Horsham.

Manager Paul Smythe presented her with the prize of mixed arts and crafts materials. Her mum and dad attended the presentation.

Paul said: “The judges had a difficult time selecting a winner. The standard of entries was very high but in the end Enva’s contribution stood out and she is the worthy winner with her use of imagination and colour.”

The garden centre is part of the Tates of Sussex group of garden centres, and runs regular competitions. This competition involved the design and drawing of a sandcastle.