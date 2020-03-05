Eggheads star asks the questions as Chichester quiz team triumphs at charity event

An Eggheads star was the quizmaster at a charity quiz night which was won by a team of quizzers from Chichester.

Kevin Ashman, a world champion quizzer and one of the BBC’s Eggheads, saw the Cicestrians – Joe Docherty, Ian Sewell, David and Romayne Brown, Graeme Street and Gerard Murphy – beat 14 other teams to win the coveted trophy and a donation to charity at the mayor of Winchester’s 11th annual quiz night.

The quiz, which was held at The Guildhall in Winchester, was raising money for mayor of Winchester Eleanor Bel’s chosen charities – The Firefighters’ Charity, Winchester First Responders, The Winchester Hospice, and the Children’s Society.