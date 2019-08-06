Easebourne play area is ‘a focal point’ of village as Toddler Towers add to the fun

Delighted faces were everywhere to be seen at Easebourne’s play area this week as youngsters enjoyed the latest additions to the park.

Children can now enjoy the ‘Toddler Towers’ climbing frame, inspired by the Cowdray Ruins, and a roundabout.

Funding applications are underway for a new bandstand-like structure to provide shelter in the park and residents are still welcome to give their suggestions on what else might be needed.

Parish council chairman Mike Noble said he was ‘really pleased’ with the play area, which has been the subject of much effort by the council and is proving popular with the village community.

He said: “Part of what we wanted was it looks like it’s been there a long time, it’s so natural it fits, like it belongs in a national park.”

Elsted-based Chris Collyer made the Toddler Towers and much of the other play equipment as part of his businesses, Playsafe Playgrounds.

The father-of-two said the company worked ‘all over the place’ on projects but a local project of this size was something special.

“I love it, this is what we do,” he said.

“My kids come up here, my eldest goes to the school so my kids are here all the time.

“It’s good to be involved in the community, particularly when it’s local like this, it makes it closer to home.”

Cllr Francis Hobbs said the play area was a ‘wonderful community asset’.

He said: I’m delighted to see how well it’s being used.”

“It’s added a realy focal point to the village, a place where the community can meet.”

