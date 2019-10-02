Durrington High school gets musical upgrade

Durrington High School’s music suite underwent a complete revamp over the summer.

Students at the school returned to school for the new academic year to an exciting surprise. Sixteen Apple Mac Minis, monitors, keyboards and headphones had all been installed in the music suite by the school’s IT team over the summer holiday.

The new equipment means students now have access to the latest music software, with programmes allowing the students to compose more sophisticated pieces.

Music teacher Beth Maughan said: “It’s fantastic to have this upgrade to our facilities as it will allow our students to further utilise their talents and grow as composers and musicians.”

Students in key stage 3 will use GarageBand, allowing them to build their skills and gain experience in using music software. Key stage 4 GCSE music students will use LogicPro, to help take their GCSE work to the next level.

The software is already increasing enthusiasm and engagement in classes. Music student George Comber said: “The new equipment in the music rooms is amazing. I’m really excited about using it to compose my own pieces as there are so many possibilities.”

Teachers at the school said they were looking forward to hearing the impact the new equipment would have.