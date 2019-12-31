Duff is proud to present annual Crawley Community Awards

Duff Eynon has been working in professional entertainment since 2002 when he became a regular on CBBC’s Xchange television show

He went on to interview the likes of Tom Hanks, Samuel L. Jackson, Jack Black and more.

From 2006 he began playing part time with Crawley based showband ‘Flairz’ as the bass player. This became a regular posting and he went on to tour the UK for a number of years.

Duff was born and bred in Crawley and is pleased to be able to get involved with so many events in and around the town.

He recently trained at the Hawth to become a duty manager which is a role that he says he loves. He says that “working with a fantastic team of people in a buzzing, live theatre that has so much to offer. As a job, it doesn’t get much better” Duff is also a professional Santa Claus! Yep, they exist! And without doubt, is one of his most favourite jobs as an entertainer for so many reasons.

He was thrilled to be asked to ‘chair’ the grotto at Tilgate’s Magical Christmas. In the five years he has been performing as Santa, he’s often been elsewhere so he was thrilled to get the call!

In recent years he has hosted Forward Motion, The Mayor’s Charity Ball and The Re-opening of Queens Square. In 2018, he was honoured to host the Beacon of Light ceremony at Tilgate where beacons were lit up and down the country to commemorate 100 years since the end of WW1.

2020 marks Duff’s third consecutive year hosting The Crawley Community Awards, which he is so proud to have been asked back for. The event is moving and inspiring with bravery and selflessness like nothing he has known making for a wonderful and very humbling evening.

As we start the new year, this is an ideal time to think about those who do so much to make our community a better place. Nominations for this year’s Crawley Community Awards 2020 are now open. The awards are organised by Crawley Borough Council in association with The Crawley Observer and The Hawth with the generous support of Headline Sponsor Gatwick Airport.

The awards recognise and reward people who live, work, volunteer or study in the Crawley District who give up their time, talents and skills to help and support others in their community and those who have trained, worked and put all their efforts into making real achievements. Over the past four years, while more than 1200 nominations have been received, there could only be 70 winners.

In our fifth year we are actively encouraging those who have nominated before but been unsuccessful to try again. Judges have had to make some very difficult decisions in all previous years and so many truly wonderful nominations could not make the final cut.

They are particularly keen to be able to consider those nominees again for this year’s event. For full information and to nominate online, please visit www.crawleycommunityawards.org