Duchess tells Southwater royal fan: ‘We’ll miss you’

Prince Charles and Camilla have told Britain’s most devoted royal fan that they will miss her after she moved from Southwater to the other side of the world.

Photographer Julia McCarthy-Fox has been taking photos of the royal family for more than 30 years ... and she’s become such a familiar sight on the royal circuit that Prince Charles and Camilla made a point of chatting to her during an encounter in New Zealand last week.

Prince Charles and Camilla in New Zealand. Photo: Julia McCarthy-Fox SUS-191125-165603001

Julia, from Southwater near Horsham, is currently living with her partner Kathy in New Zealand and came across the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall on four separate occasions as the royal couple toured the North Island.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla chatted with Julia, who introduced Camilla to her partner Kathy.

Camilla, she said, “shook hands and congratulated us on our forthcoming marriage and she told me that she’ll miss seeing me at engagements in the UK.”

Later, during a walkabout in Waitangi, Prince Charles asked Julia whether she had actually moved yet from Southwater as he usually saw her in Britain.

Julia was dubbed Britain’s most devoted royal fan after photographing the royal family for more than three decades. She has travelled thousands of miles across the UK and abroad during that time taking photos of royal events.

Last year she snapped Prince Harry and Meghan when the pair made their first major overseas tour after their wedding to New Zealand.