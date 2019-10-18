Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft: in pictures
The Duchess of Cornwall visited Ditchling yesterday as part of a series of royal engagements across Sussex (Thursday, October 17).
See this special article for pictures from her visit to the Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Click here for all our articles from the day.
The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce
The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce
The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce
The Duchess of Cornwall visits Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft. Picture by Liz Pearce
