An information stand was set up outside the leisure centre on Saturday and club members talked with people to raise awareness of the number of drownings in the UK each year.

David Slade club chairman, said: “Perry arrived to help, hotfoot from Kent, where he’d been hard at work. At Littlehampton, he was seen out and about around Mewsbrook Park and along the promenade, as well as outside the Wave.

“Ever busy, next week he’s off to visit Horsham to take part in the Drowning Prevention Week event run by Horsham Life Saving Club.”

Perry Buoy joins the Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club team for Drowning Prevention Week

The club used the event to ‘wave the flag’ and publicise its courses in water safety, survival, rescue and resuscitation. These are run on Wednesday evenings and names are now being taken for September.

The club concentrates mainly on the age range 12 years and upwards, with the courses and qualifications being used for a number of Duke of Edinburgh Award categories.

David added: “Spaces are limited, so if you are interested, apply early for a place.

“Figures recently released for 2020 show there were more than 600 water-related fatalities in the year and of these, 254 were non-industrial. Of these, nearly 50 per cent, 139, took place in inland waters rather than at the coast.

“Furthermore, of the 254, 199 were male casualties and alcohol played a significant part in many of the tragedies.

“There is much to do to reduce this terrible waste of life and as Littlehampton has both the coast and inland waters, learning how to stay safe and yet still enjoy the water is very important.”