Drivers warned of new snarl-ups as Horsham road closure comes into force

Roadworks are currently taking place on the A264 in preparation for the building of 2,750 new homes north of Horsham and the new Bohunt Horsham school.

A bridge is now under construction at the A264 junction with Rusper Road so that children can safely cross the road to get to the new school which is due to open in January.

Meanwhile, drivers are being warned that Rusper Road North will be closed both ways from December 1 to December 22.

Traffic will be diverted along Faygate Lane, Horsham Road and Rusper Road.

Developers building the new 2,750 home estate and the new Bohunt Horsham school say the closure is necessary to resurface the carriageway before the school opens.

