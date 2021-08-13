Pupils at St Richard’s Catholic Primary School designed their dream homes as part of Redrow’s competition, with a £500 donated on offer for the winning entries.

The entire reception year group submitted an entry to Redrow, where the designs were judged by a specialist panel of the housebuilder’s employees.

Lottie Lelliott, Lydia Sheperd and Amelie Howl won the £500 donation for their fellow classmates and their submissions are being displayed in Redrow’s sales centre at its New Fields development, in Oving Road.

Lottie Lelliott, Lydia Sheperd and Amelie Howl with their winning entries

James Field, head teacher at St Richard’s, said: “The children really enjoyed the competition and showcased plenty of creativity in their designs.

“We are incredibly grateful to Redrow for their support.

“We are looking forward to using the funds raised to transform our youngest students’ outdoor space into a safe, creative and inclusive environment to enhance their well being and physical development.

“It will feature new climbing apparatus, nature areas and purpose-built play equipment.”

Redrow’s sponsorship forms part of a wider fundraising programme to pay for the works, expected to commence over the summer ready for the new intake of students in September.

Cara Lazarevic, area sales manager at Redrow Southern Counties, said: “With the intermittent school closures over the last 18 months, we couldn’t be happier to support a project that will provide a dedicated space for early years students to get outside, play and have fun.

“We created the design your dream home competition so the pupils could show off their creative flair and it was an absolute pleasure to judge the beautiful submissions, although very hard to choose only three winners.

“We hope the children enjoy the new space once its built.”