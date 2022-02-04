Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville Celebrates the Re-Opening of Graylingwell Chapel

Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT) will be celebrating the re-opening of the doors of Graylingwell Chapel as a community and events space, hosted by acclaimed actor and West Sussex resident, Hugh Bonneville. SUS-220402-165017001

Bonneville, star of Paddington Iris, W1A, Downton Abbey and the soon to be released second film Downton Abbey: A New Era is a keen supporter of projects designed to bring the community together.

He said: “I’m delighted to formally open The Chapel. It perfectly combines the importance of connecting us with each other today, with the lives and stories of those who inhabited and cherished this space throughout the last century.

“Caring for the wellbeing of the local community is in the very foundations of this building and that ethos is just as important today, whether it be through live performances, or the simple act of meeting with friends, or trying something new.

“The Chapel has a new lease of life and offers something for everyone.”

From Monday to Saturdays, 8am-5pm, The Chapel will be open to all. It will feature a new café extension; children’s interactive play area; open space with armchairs, tables and seating to relax, meet with friends and family or enjoy the space for remote working; and two interior meeting or workshop rooms. In the evenings it will host a range of events.

The Chapel at Graylingwell Park, once a space of sanctuary for patients and staff at the Graylingwell Hospital, will also provide insights into the stories behind the hospital.

There will be snapshots of what life was like, the pioneering work that went on there and the people who lived and worked there.

Alongside it will be reflections on the importance of caring for our mental wellbeing today.

An extensive programme of activities has already been scheduled to take place throughout the day in both the workshop rooms and within the open space.

These range from art and drama wellbeing workshops, inspired by their therapeutic benefits identified in Graylingwell Hospital, to ‘story and supper’ times for younger visitors – providing an inspiring book reading followed by dinner, giving the kids a treat and their parents an evening off cooking.

Many evenings will see the Chapel transformed to a performance space seating up to 175 people for a range of events including live music, comedy and ‘Evenings With…’ with stars such as Jonathan Agnew, Will Carling, Eddie the Eagle Edwards, Steve Davies and Chris Difford of Squeeze.

Live music will feature an exciting programme of some of the best Folk bands touring the UK, including Leveret, Eliza Carthy Trio and Gigspanner Big Band in just the first few months.

This will be blended alongside a range of locally sourced talent showcasing students of Chichester University’s skills developed in jazz, cabaret, classical and musical theatre, under the tutorage of West End stars and high-level professionals in the music industry.

Tickets for University nights will be free to students and just £5 to all others, offering accessible and exciting new opportunities

to hear live music.

Monthly live comedy will continue the successful run of comedy nights hosted at The Lodge in Keepers Green through the autumn and winter.

Each event will host three fantastic comedians, hosted by an experienced MC of the comedy circuit.

Clare de Bathe, Director of CCDT said: “What makes this such an exciting space for the Chichester community is that much of the

furniture has been purchased thanks to incredible donations made by so many during our crowdfunding campaign just before Christmas, highlighting how this truly is your space – everybody’s space.

“It tells the story of the history of mental health care at Graylingwell but critically we have focussed all that has been done on helping people feel better today.

“Creating a space where everybody is welcome to meet, laugh, learn, be entertained and importantly to connect.

“To bring us all together again after such a difficult two years. It is an amazing space that we cannot wait to show everybody.”

The Chapel will open its doors in early March and will be open regularly from Monday, March 7 for all to enjoy.

Those interested in tickets to evening events or daytime activities can already book their spaces via the Chapel’s website at https://graylingwellchapel.com/

from the ‘What’s On’ pages.