Double whammy as coronavirus cancels West Chiltington Village Show and formidable competitor dies

It is a sad time for the West Chiltington Village Show committee following the death of a formidable show competitor and having to cancel this year’s event due to the coronavirus.

Reg Slater was West Chiltington’s oldest born resident and was heavily involved in the show, which would have been held for a 95th year on Saturday, July 11.

Reg Slater, West Chiltington's oldest born resident, died last year SUS-200325-105753001

It now will not return until July 10, 2021.

Nick Vincent, a member of the show’s committee, said: “We are very conscious of the impact this will have on many members of the community and we gave very serious consideration to postponing the show until late summer/early autumn.

“However, during the middle of March, this possibility was discounted following the Government statements that social distancing will be in place for six months or more if required.

“The show is run for the community by the community, and calls on support from a wide section of it’s members.

“We would like to thank all the established and new volunteers, sponsors, raffle donors and advertisers who have already provided so much backing and encouragement this year.

“There will be great change over the next few months and for many the situation could be very difficult.

“We are very mindful of those whose livelihoods are dependent on meeting people and social contact, particularly our stall holders, entertainers and many of our sponsors. We are thinking of you and send our best wishes. We look forward to seeing you at the next show.

“Competitions have always been at the heart of our show, it is a great sadness that at a time when many of us will have more time on our hands we are unable to offer an outlet for your creative talent.

“For all those involved in Creative Threads, keep up the good work, we have a head start for next year.

“Since 1919, the show has only been cancelled in exceptional circumstances – unfortunately 2020, the 95th show, is one to add to the list.

“But we travel forward with hope confident the early planning undertaken for this year’s show, coupled with so much support from so many people, will allow us to put on a show to remember on July 10, 2021.

“We look forward to seeing you there but in the meantime keep safe.”

Reg Slater was a long-running show competitor who between him and his father won the prestigious Kensington Cup 18 times between 1933 and 1984. He also gave back to the show by taking responsibility at various times as secretary, treasurer and chairman of the committee.

Nick said: “I spent many hours talking with Reg about the show and its history – his knowledge, enthusiasm and experience was infectious. I count myself lucky to have had time with him.”

Visit www.westchiltshow.org for more information.