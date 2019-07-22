Double ‘first’ for village nursery school

A village nursery school has scored a double ‘first’ following an inspection by education officials.

Loxwood Pre-School was rated ‘outstanding’ after an Ofsted inspection - for the second time.

Lead practitioner Lorraine Sparkes said: “The staff, committee and parents are so proud of this fantastic result; we can’t wait to share the news with the local community.”

Lorraine took over the role of lead practitioner in September of last year and has focused the group on her own passion for natural learning and outdoor play. In the Ofsted report, Inspector Gwen Andrews described the staff as a ‘formidable team’ for being ‘extremely passionate and dedicated towards their roles and responsibilities’, while offering a ‘firm ethos and inclusive culture’.

The inspector also praised the ‘exceptionally strong bonds’ that the children have with the practitioners and the ‘excellent knowledge’ that the staff hold of ‘each and every child.’ School committee chairman Jennie Swannsaid: “It was such a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate the fun our children have here, learning through play in our rather special environment.

“The pre-schoolers are lucky to have access to the local area: they enjoy being forest explorers, gardeners in the community and they also love playing sport on the neighbouring school’s playing fields.”

Loxwood Pre-School was registered in 1980 and is run by a voluntary committee of parents. It offers 17 places for local children ranging between the ages of 2-4.