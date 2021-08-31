Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham say this terrier cross is super smart, playful and fun to be around. He enjoys the company of people, as well as toys and food, which is beneficial when teaching him new things.

Despite his zest for life, Charlie is a rather complex dog, best suited to sensible adopters who can take the time to learn all about his training needs.

Getting to know him may take a few trips to the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Shoreham but the team there says once you have built up his friendship, he will relish every second by your side.

Charlie is a small, friendly, seven-year-old terrier cross with a huge personality

Charlie likes affection on his own terms but also appreciates his space. He is not one for hopping up on to your lap and would much rather sit next to you on the sofa than be picked up and cuddled.

Charlie needs a family that is happy to let him share the bed at night but when it comes to his favourite things, like his toys and food, he prefers to keep them to himself.

For this reason, he will need to live as the only pet in an adult-only home, without any visiting children. He would, however, benefit from making some regular walking buddies.

An active family living in a quieter household with a garden would be ideal.