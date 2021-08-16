The German shepherd cross fox hounds are both friendly but they are strong and their leads and have a high chase drive, so need adopters who are steady on their feet and confident in managing their size and strength.

The team at Dogs Trust Shoreham says Buster has a gentle disposition and is always keen to greet new people but really comes into his true, spirited character the more he gets to know you. Max is the more playful of the two and enjoys a game with his toys, especially chasing after tennis balls.

Staff and volunteers at the rehoming centre say the brothers love spending time with them and have a fondness for fuss and cuddles.

Brothers Buster and Max need a home together with adopters who can manage their size and strength

A home with a garden to roam about in is needed. Buster and Max would prefer to be the only dogs in the household and they are unable to live with guinea pigs, house rabbits or cats.

The youngest members of their family should be over the age of eight.