Dog rescued from meat trade wins Findon Valley Fun Dog Show in record year

A dog rescued from the Chinese meat trade has won best in show at Findon Valley Fun Dog Show.

The sun shone at The Gallops for the show and a record 239 dogs were registered, including 90 for the prettiest bitch class.

Some of the winners from each class.Picture: Fred Bell

Many stunning dogs won prizes and rosettes on the day but the star of the show was Dino, a dog rescued from the meat trade by Imogen Wainwright-Jones, a vet with Crossways Veterinary Group.

Lynn Raynsford, one of the organisers, said: “The event was described by many as having the atmosphere of a village fair. We raised an amazing £3,616, which will be donated to Sussex Pet Rescue and Paws Animal Sanctuary.

“Sadly, we ran out of beer, cakes and pizzas before the end. No-one could have predicted such a bumper attendance of nearly 1,000 people.

“Grateful thanks to all who came to our show from the animals who will benefit from this money.

Overall winner Dino with owner Imogen Wainwright-Jones, right, and Sue Knowles, one of the organisers. Picture: Fred Bell

“The event could not have gone ahead without the electricity and water kindly supplied by GB Building & Development.”

Paws Animal Sanctuary in Findon is home to around 100 animals at any one time. Every year, it rehomes as many as 850 animals, including dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs.

Sussex Pet Rescue aim to re-home unwanted dogs. Many animals come into its care when there is a bereavement, marriage breakdown or neglect.

The dog show was held on Sunday, June 23, and the event included a fun run, sponsored by Arun Vets, for children in the morning.

The children's fun run. Picture: Fred Bell

The annual show was launched in 2015 after Pat Eves, one of the judges, approached Findon Valley Residents’ Association with the idea to host a dog show.

Joining Pat for the judging was Adur and Worthing dog warden Russ Akehurst.