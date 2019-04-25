Disney trio joins families at Broadwater Easter Fayre

Disney characters mingled with families on Broadwater Green on Easter Monday as the sun shone for the Broadwater Easter Fayre.

Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse were handing out competition forms for the Easter egg hunt and Worthing mayor and mayoress were there to chat with visitors.

Organiser Diane Guest, licensee at The Broadwater pub, said: “It was a great day. I was so pleased to see so many people could come along and enjoy it.

“I organised it to donate to Worthing Hospital’s maternity unit and the Love Your Hospital charity.

“We had a very successful day and I hope we can arrange a presentation at the Broadwater Pub to hand over our donation.

“Thanks to the Broadwater Co-Op for their support for the event, our stallholders, the customers from the pub and everyone who came along.

“Highdown Rotary Club were on site all day, too, to help look after things for us, including any clearing up at the end. I was very pleased to have them there and see them in their new Rotary kit. Thank you everybody.”