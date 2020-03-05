Disney princesses visit Chichester nail salon fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust

Disney princesses visited a Chichester nail salon during a fundraising event for a charity which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.

Charlotte’s Nails, in West Street, raised £871 for the Little Princess Trust by offering mini treatments for children and adults on Saturday – with Belle and Elsa on hand to make the day even more magical for visitors. Local businesses also donated prizes for a raffle while Bel La Cake Party provided cupcakes to be sold at the event. Salon owner Charlotte Joyce said: “On behalf of myself and everyone at Charlotte’s Nails, we would like to say a massive thank you. We raised an amazing amount, so thank you to everyone that came along for their treatments and for buying raffle tickets and all the cupcakes and brownies. Thank you also to all the wonderful companies that donated amazing prizes for the raffle. We hope this money raised will put a little smile on someone’s face.”

CJ Bracher with Anna Murphy, six - ks20077-5

Shanice Swanson with Emily Murphy, six - ks20077-6

Salon owner Charlotte Joyce with her daughter Grace, three - ks20077-4