‘Disgust’ over Horsham council’s treatment of Army regiment group

A leading councillor has hit out at the ‘shabby’ treatment of the Queen’s Regiment Association by Horsham District Council.

Councillor Christian Mitchell said: “I’m disgusted with the conduct of Horsham District Council and they should hold their heads in shame.”

He spoke out after the Horsham branch of the Regiment Association said that it had not been informed about council proposals to convert the historic Drill Hall in Denne Road into flats.

He said: “The Queen’s Regiment Association have an enduring connection to the Drill Hall and they have been treated shabbily.”

“The Drill Hall was paid for by public subscription and Horsham District Council, although legal owners of the Drill Hall, are mere custodians of it.

He added that the historic hall “wasn’t built from taxpayers’ money. The public paid for it themselves. It’s not the council’s hall to demolish on a whim. It was a hall built for joint community and military use.”

Councillor Mitchell is now calling for an urgent meeting to be held between the council, the Regiment Association and the British Legion and for a meeting to decide its future - due to be held next Thursday - to be delayed.

