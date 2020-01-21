Discussions delayed on controversial proposals for Horsham’s Drill Hall

Discussions on controversial plans to convert Horsham’s Drill Hall into new homes are being delayed.

Horsham District Council’s cabinet was due to discuss the proposals at a meeting on Thursday - but has now decided to delay discussions until next week.

Horsham Drill Hall -photo by Steve Cobb ENGSUS00120120817123807

The move follows a public outcry - and the launch of two protest petitions - when the proposals were first revealed last week.

The council proposes converting the historic Drill Hall in Denne Road into housing and providing a new community centre at Highwood, off the A24.

A council spokesman said: “It has been agreed that the proposal regarding Highwood Community Centre and the Drill Hall will now be discussed at a cabinet meeting on January 30, not on January 23 as originally planned.

“This will enable further discussion following the level of public interest in this particular proposal.”