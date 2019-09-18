Disco party raises glittering £9,000 for St Barnabas House

A fundraising family has held its fourth annual Big Get Together party in aid of St Barnabas House hospice.

Steve and Debbie Brattle hosted the disco inferno-themed garden party on Saturday, August 10 in memory of loved ones who were supported by the hospice.

Steve and Debbie Brattle

Both Debbie’s father, Spencer Rayment, and sister, Dawn Madell, died from lung cancer in 2015. The family also suffered the loss of friend, Charlotte Henley-Collins, in 2018, aged 43. All three were cared for by St Barnabas.

More than 150 guests attended a night of 70s music and an auction which featured signed Arsenal and Real Madrid shirts and a pair of boots from Southampton star, Harrison Reed.

Steve said: “This year was our best event yet. Every year gets bigger and better. I can’t put into words how important St Barnabas House is to myself, Debbie and all our family. St Barnabas were there for us in a time of need so we will be there for them going forward.”

Jo Bacon, community fundraising officer at St Barnabas House, said: “We’re delighted that the Brattle family has continued to fundraise through their Big Get Together. Their generosity and commitment is admirable and we feel privileged to have their wonderful support.”

Almost £9,000 was raised, enough to pay for a whole day of all care services at St Barnabas. To find out more about holding your own Big Get Together visit www.stbh.org.uk/tbgt or contact the St Barnabas House Fundraising Team on 01903 254777.