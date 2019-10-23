Disabled woman left ‘marooned’ in her Southwater home

A disabled woman says she has been left ‘marooned’ in her own home because of roadway changes near her house.

Vix Hamilton used to park her car near her home in Southwater but works to widen Church Lane have now left her unable to do so.

Road widening works near the home of disabled Southwater resident Vix Hamilton have left her nowhere to park her car. Photo: Steve Robards SR21101901 SUS-191021-142319001

“I’m disabled and I can’t walk very far,” said Vix, 52, who suffers from a range of health problems. “I can walk five to ten yards at the most on my sticks.”

She says that she now needs to get someone to push her in her wheelchair to reach her car because she can no longer park outside her house.

“It’s been going on for about five months since they widened the road,” said Vix, “but it feels like forever.”

She says she’s appealed for help to her MP, Horsham District Council, West Sussex County Council and building contractors to try and get a disabled lay-by put in nearby, but nothing has happened.

“As a disabled woman everyone seems happy to leave me marooned in my disabled bungalow,” she said.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We do sympathise and have tried to help.

“The parking space was lost when the road widening went ahead as part of a housing development scheme: it was no longer safe to park there and there are also double-yellow lines prohibiting it.

“We have identified an alternative, nearby location in College Road where we would be happy to provide a disabled bay.”

However Vix says that the College Road location is too far for her to reach.