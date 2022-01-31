The 65-year-old has served the community as vicar at St Mary de Haura and the Church of the Good Shepherd, as well as being a role model for women as the Dean of Women’s Ministry for the Diocese of Chichester.

An open house was held at St Mary’s on January 22 for the congregation to say goodbye, as Ann is moving to Worcester for her well-earned retirement, which she describes as ‘continuing ministry’.

Churchwarden Ian Tompkin said: “The ten years of her ministry in Shoreham could be defined as a ‘full and stirring ministry’, in which she conveyed to people both inside church and above all to the people of the town and community of Shoreham a deep friendship, support underpinned with an understanding of the Christian way of life.

The Rev Canon Ann Waizeneker has retired as vicar at St Mary de Haura and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Shoreham. Picture: Diocese of Chichester

“She deeply cared about all people and this was displayed in her role at the time of the Shoreham Air Crash, where she cared and administered to both the victims’ families and the grieving town and people. She has continued to maintain contact with the families in the years following this tragic event.

“During the ongoing pandemic, she has administered pastoral care to the elderly and housebound, the church was opened as soon as legally possible for people to come inside for quiet reflection and peace, and during the worst of the lockdown she encouraged people to make use of the churchyard, which was greatly appreciated by the local community.

“She also gave support to the local tradespeople, allowing their formal meetings in church. Throughout the whole of this period, Ann was a reassuring presence during very difficult times for many.”

Presentations were made at St Mary de Haura in the town centre and at the Church of the Good Shepherd on Shoreham Beach to thank Ann for her dedication, and wish her well for a happy, fulfilling and productive retirement

Ann worked as a fundraiser for 20 years, mainly for Cancer Research UK, and was assistant prison governor for seven years at Holloway, Winchester, Dover and Wandsworth before she was ordained in 2008.

She served at St Peter’s Church in Westhampnett and St Paul’s in Chichester for four years before coming to Shoreham in July 2012 as priest in charge of both St Mary’s and St Nicolas in Old Shoreham.

Ann said it was an ‘enormous privilege’ to serve the town and its people at two such ‘important and beautiful’ churches.

When the parishes were reorganised in March 2015, St Nicolas was moved into the new united benefice of Old Shoreham and Kingston Buci, leaving a vacancy for vicar, and the Church of the Good Shepherd came under Ann’s wing.

In August the same year, Ann was appointed a canon at Chichester Cathedral by the bishop, Dr Martin Warner, in recognition of her service to the church.

Ian said: “The pastoral reorganisation she achieved with consummate skill, displaying her excellent administrative abilities.

“Throughout her years in Shoreham, Ann has demonstrated dedicated pastoral care to church, parish and town, and through her administrative abilities she has been able to generate confidence.

“With an overall positive leadership, whatever events and circumstances delivered, Ann remained totally unflappable, generating a sense of security and calm, creating stability and security. Her ministry has seen significant developments in many areas of the churches’ work, with many encouraging new developments.”

Ann always said she loved St Mary’s church, its architectural splendour and its majesty in the centre of Shoreham, being very aware of its role as the town church.

Despite its large number of services and events, she worked to protect its quietness and keep it as a church that all could enter for reflection, contemplation and a place to visit.

She also recognised the importance of the Church of the Good Shepherd, with its distinctive role and position on Shoreham Beach. She worked hard to balance its need for adequate clergy staffing against the need for the vicar to be present in the heart of the town.

Ian said Ann was deeply loved and admired, and would be sorely missed.