Dial 999 if you see this missing woman with links to Horsham and Angmering
Police in West Sussex are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:01 pm
Officers are growing concerned for Paige, who has been reported missing this evening (Tuesday, August 31).
A police spokesperson said: "The 27-year-old is white, slim, about 5ft 4in with wavy mid-length brown hair, and may be wearing red square-framed glasses.
"Paige has links to Horsham and Angmering, and anyone who sees her is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 1052 of 31/08."