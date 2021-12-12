Dial 999 if you see this man in Horsham or Crawley

Sussex Police said it is growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing man Nathan Casemore.

Nathan, 34, was last seen around 6pm on Saturday (December 11), heading in the direction of Horsham Park, police said.

Police said it is thought he may have since travelled to Crawley.

Nathan Casemore was last seen heading in the direction of Horsham Park. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesperson added: "Nathan is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build and with short, dark blonde hair.

"When last seen, he was wearing a black sweatshirt, jogging bottoms and white trainers.

"Anyone who sees him or who knows where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1131 of 11/12."