Dial 999 if you see this Horsham woman

Police are concerned for an 'extremely vulnerable' missing Horsham woman.

Rachael Ransom, 28, was reported missing from the town shortly after 7pm last night (Tuesday, August 13) and is believed to have caught a bus to Guildford in Surrey, according to Sussex Police.

Rachael Ransom. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "Rachel is described as white, about 5 ft 3, of stocky build. She has short ginger hair which is longer at the front, where she has streaks of blue, grey and green.

"She was last seen wearing a grey and black hoody, a white vest, orange and black shorts, and black person. She is not believed to be in possession of a bag.

"Anyone who sees Rachael is asked to dial 999 immediately."