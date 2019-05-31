Delays on M23 in Crawley after police incident Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Delays have been reported on the M23 in Crawley following a police incident. The southbound exit slip road closed earlier following the incident at J10 A264 Copthone Way in Crawley. The M23 It has now reopened, police have confirmed, but motorists can still expect delays. ‘Westminster Abbey’ architect to take part in Sussex church celebration Concern for missing Crawley schoolgirl