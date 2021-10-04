The group raised £620 for the branch with a 5k walk along Worthing seafront, starting at 6.30am.

Organiser Sophie Badman, a listening volunteer at Worthing Samaritans, said: “We chatted and laughed along the way, we saw a couple of runners who waved as they went by, we got to watch a stunning sunrise together and finished the walk with a well-earned bacon roll and cup of tea.

“Even though it was a very early start it was a lovely way to start the day and reminded us all how good exercise is for mental health and talking to one another.”

Organiser Sophie Badman with Worthing Samaritans supporters on the Dawn Walk

The Samaritans central office ran the national Dawn Walk on September 18 to raise awareness of the charity’s vital work in emotional support and suicide prevention.

The aim was to have thousands of people across the country walking at the same time, either alone or in groups, in solidarity with those who are struggling to cope.