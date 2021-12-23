David Wilson Homes: Angmering pupils plant out donation of spring flower bulbs
Angmering schoolchildren are looking forward to seeing a carpet of bright flowers in spring after planting out bulbs donated by David Wilson Homes.
Tulips, daffodils and other bulbs have been planted on the grounds at St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School to help provide a source of nectar and pollen to the local wildlife.
The school is just a few minutes’ walk away from the Ecclesden Park development in Water Lane and the housebuilder was keen to bring the children some joy while encouraging them to learn more about the importance of caring for the environment.
Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As a sustainable housebuilder, we aim to help local schoolchildren learn how to provide habitats for local wildlife that are going to remain for many future generations when looked after.
“We are glad that the children enjoyed planting them, and we hope they bring colour and encourage further wildlife to the school’s outdoor space in the forthcoming spring.”
The flowers should appear in spring next year and are part of the housebuilder’s goals to help improve the local environment.
Head teacher Miss Natalie Carless said: “We are really happy to have been involved in this hands-on project from David Wilson Southern Counties, and it has ensured the children are outside enjoying the fresh air and contributing to their playground.
“We all now have to be patient after the children’s hard work and look forward to seeing them bloom next year.”
David Wilson Southern Counties has installed a range of wildlife-friendly measures at Ecclesden Park, including bat boxes, swift bricks and wildflower meadows.