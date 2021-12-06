Date set for demolition of Shoreham flats ahead of new development

The Mannings is to make way for a new 74-home development

Work is due to begin at The Mannings, in Surry Street, Shoreham, on Monday, December 13, and will see the existing 1960s estate razed to the ground.

The new development is expected to be completed by spring, 2024, and will add an additional 34 homes for social rent and shared ownership.

The work will be carried out by contractor Real, chosen in part by Southern Housing Group residents, and a ‘meet the contractor’ launch event was held on site last week.

Luke Chandler, Southern Housing Group’s development director, said: “I’m really proud of how we’ve involved our residents throughout the process of redeveloping The Mannings.

“All former residents of The Mannings were supported to find suitable alternative homes in an area of their choice, some of them very close to The Mannings.

“This included buying a local private development so that 14 households could remain close to their support networks. Everyone who moved out of The Mannings will have the option to return to one of the new homes once they’re built.

“Two of our residents were involved in selecting the contractors for the project. They helped us set the social value and community engagement questions and sat on the panel that scored the contractors’ submissions and interview responses.”

Mr Chandler said the project was ‘a great opportunity’ to deliver more homes.

He added: “We’re also currently working on another larger development, Free Wharf on the waterfront, which will bring over 500 more much-needed homes to Shoreham.”

Mark Unsworth, regional director at Real, said: “We are thrilled Southern Housing Group has chosen Real to build these 74 sustainable, affordable homes, we can’t wait to deliver a brilliant scheme.

“Buildings are so much more than just bricks and mortar and we recognise that good-quality, well-designed homes form the bedrock of a successful community and the long term wellbeing of its residents.