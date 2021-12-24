The housebuilder is continuing its partnership with Yapton CofE Primary School and, having donated a playhouse in October, the team turned it into Santa’s grotto to celebrate the festive season.

Dandara also donated eco-friendly baubles for the pupils to decorate and these were hung on the housebuilder’s Christmas tree at Paddock View, next to the school in North End Road.

Jonny Betteridge, site manager, said: “I have a great relationship with the school, so it was brilliant to be able to spread some Christmas cheer and put smiles on the children’s faces.”

Presents from Santa at Yapton CofE Primary School

The baubles are made from wood and are 100 per cent biodegradable, helping to combat plastic pollution.

Nicki Dennis, sales and marketing director for Dandara, said: “It was wonderful to work with Yapton CofE Primary School again and this time to celebrate Christmas.

“The children did a fantastic job designing their baubles and it was wonderful to welcome them on site at Paddock View to hang the baubles on our tree – it has helped all of us on site get into the festive spirit.”

The school and Dandara have an ongoing partnership which has already seen the pupils naming the streets at its Paddock View development, a donation of mud towards the school’s mud kitchen and the donation of the Book Nook playhouse.

Yapton CofE Primary School with their hand decorated wooden baubles for the Paddock View Christmas tree

Kim Huggett, head teacher, said: “We are very happy to partner with Dandara for a Santa’s grotto and eco-friendly bauble activity this Christmas, the sustainable angle supported our ethos which teaches the importance of sustainability and protecting the environment which was fantastic.