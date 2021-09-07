Boudicca Rising, of the South London Animal Investigation Network, said she inspected the cat – which was found in Squirrel Close – and to her horror found its head and one paw had been hacked off in what she believes to be one blow.

And Boudicca believes the Croydon cat killer, a suspect who many people believed was behind a string of similar incidents in London and the surrounding area, could be responsible for the killing.

She said: “The cat was missing a head and one front paw.

Squirrel Close, where investigators say the cat was found. Photo: Google Streetview

“It’s been taken off in one incision.”

But Boudicca said this isn’t the first time she believes the killer may have struck in Crawley.

She is urging residents to get in touch if they have CCTV footage or have seen anything suspicious.

The cat’s body was discovered on September 2 but it went missing the day before and Boudicca is asking for anyone with information between 10am on September 1 and midday on September 2 or who saw a man dressed in black with a head torch to get in touch.

She also wants to hear from anyone who suffered damage to their property or fences in the area or who noticed garden furniture which had been moved around.

To get in touch with the group email [email protected] or phone 07957 830490