Crawley's adventure playgrounds: Community initiative in positive mood ahead of full council meeting

In February, a cabinet meeting saw the decision to close the playgrounds confirmed despite public outcry with Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, saying the financial figures were ‘unstainable’ and the closures would save the council £210,000 while keeping Creasys Drive, Millpond Cherry Lane and Waterlea open would would mean more than £500,000 would have to be spent on refurbishments.

But a community initiative - spearheaded by a petition by Natalie Campbell which raised 4,173 signatures and with support from Daniel Armstrong and his Spotted: Crawley Facebook page and Delta Security Management, have put together a proposal to show how the adventure playgrounds at The Mill in Bewbush and Cherry Lane in Langley Green.

Daniel Armstrong, Natalie Campbell, Kathy Rogers and David Grafham

And this week Kathy Rogers, operations support at Delta Security Management gave an update of where the community initiative is at.

Mrs Rogers said: "The Public Meeting organised by Marion Ayling has been cancelled by them, as they feel that the meeting is not required anymore.

"Myself and David [Grafham,CEO and founder of Delta Security Management] had a very positive meeting with the play services team regarding the costs and responsibilities of running the Mill which was a really good step forward."