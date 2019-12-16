Crawley Wasps stars creating a buzz in new advertising campaign

Crawley Wasps stars are creating a bit of a buzz as part of a bus advertising campaign

Pictures of players Naomi Cole, Emma Plewa, Megan Stow and Kemina Webber now adorn the backs of two buses as part of the club’s marketing drive.

Megan Stowe next to her picture

It’s the latest step forward in the partnership between Wasp, the town’s leading all-female football club, and Metrobus, who provide services in Crawley, Horley and beyond.

Paul Walker, Wasps' chairman and first-team manager, said: "The creativity of Metrobus, Treetop Design & Print and our photographer Ben Davidson has really caught the imagination locally.

“The reaction we’ve got to it on social media has been fantastic. We’re delighted, it’s a vital part of everything we’re doing to grow the club.”

Midfielder Megan Stow said: “It’s great advertising and a lot of my friends and family have been sending me pictures of it.”

Metrobus brand manager Charlotte Bruce added: “We're really enjoying our partnership with Crawley Wasps and really proud to be involved with the club.

“They're doing great in their division so we hope the bus adverts will really increase the awareness in the town of this fantastic team.”

Wasps currently sit second in the FA Women’s National League South, the third tier of women’s football, and play against the likes of Watford, Portsmouth, Cardiff, Yeovil, Oxford and Gillingham.

They also have two other senior teams further down the pyramid and six youth teams from Under 14s to Under 9s.

For more information on the club, visit www.crawleywasps.com.