The club, in conjunction with key stakeholders including this paper, will give away 2,000 tickets to watch the Reds as a thank for people who deserve them within the Crawley community.

We will be looking to give away an allocation for every home game for the remainder of the season.

And we want Crawley Observer readers to be involved. If you think of someone or a group who deserve a big thank for what they have done during the pandemic, please contact us at [email protected]

You can nominate people to receive tickets to Crawley Town as part of the Gratitude Scheme

Reds legend Dannie Bulman is the figurehead for the campaign.

Along with Alex Watts and Keith Murray from the club, he said: “During the pandemic Crawley Town FC pledged to give 2000 tickets to frontline workers and those who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic.

“Now the club’s doors have reopened to fans we are able to launch the Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme.

Some of the key stakeholders in the scheme

“In conjunction with plans for the Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme, we have worked behind the scenes to engage all the major stakeholders in the town to form a committee that is dedicated to improving Crawley as an area.

“We would like to thank Steve Sawyer and The Manor Royal BID, Wendy Bell and The Town Centre BID, Melanie Wrightson and Gatwick Airport, Darren Ford and the Crawley Town Community Foundation, Darren Greenaway and the Greenaway Foundation, Mark Dunford and the Crawley Observer, Claire Farmer and Everyone Active (K2), and Paul Baker and Crawley Council.

“Each party in the committee will be helping to allocate the tickets to those who deserve them within the Crawley community.

“The Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme will be launched for the Port Vale match on October 30 and will continue until the end of the 2021/22 season.

“We are hoping this is the first scheme of many for the committee to ensure we continue to improve Crawley as a town.

“We would like to thank all our fans for your incredible support so far this season who we are sure will make the day even more memorable for those who receive Gratitude Scheme tickets.

“As a football club, in the heart of the community, we hope the Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme will give back to those who kept our country running throughout the pandemic and will also boost those in need of support as a result of COVID-19. We look forward to welcoming you into The People’s Pension Stadium over the course of the season.”

Steve Sawyer, who is executive director of Manor Royal bid, said: “We are looking forward to re-establishing our long-standing relationship with Crawley Town Football Club and to working with colleagues from across the town to recognise those local people and companies who have gone the extra mile or who are simply deserving of a bit of a treat.

“The Gratitude Scheme is a great way for the Football Club to give something back to the community it is a part of.”

Head of the Community Foundation Darren Ford said: “The Crawley Town Community Foundation is delighted to be able to support the Scheme and recognise others who have supported the local community during the pandemic.

“As much as they may feel they don’t deserve the recognition, they have provided vital support to those who needed it during difficult times and it’s the least we can do to thank them.”

Wendy Bell, Crawley Town Centre BID manager, said: “We are delighted to work with Crawley Town Football Club on the Gratitude Scheme; we see so many examples daily of the people in this area helping each other it will wonderful to see these actions highlighted and recognised.

"These people make Crawley not just a good town but a great town!”

Claire Farmer, Regional Corporate Business Manager South East Region for Everyone Active, said: “Everyone Active has partnered up with Crawley town to help bring the community together with both their facilities. We both have the same passion for sport within our community and want to encourage all local people to come together and enjoy sporting and leisure opportunities.

“We are working with Crawley Town to give back to the community who have stuck by us for all the years, we believe more than ever following the past 18 months that now is the time that we all come together and ensure everyone can become active.”

Crawley Observer editor Mark Dunford said: “So many people did so many good things during the pandemic and this is the perfect way to say thank you. We are proud to be involved with the Crawley Town Gratitude Scheme.”

