Crawley Town Centre BID and Creative Crawley want to hear your Stories of Strength

The first season launches in August with a photographic exhibition trail in shops, banks, the museum and other buildings in the town centre celebrating the strength of people in Crawley

Created by Charmaine Childs from Strong Lady Productions, Enliven: Stories of Strength supports people to identify and celebrate their own stories of strength.

Charmaine Childs. Picture: Andy Delaney

As a Circus Strong Lady, Charmaine has spent over 20 years touring internationally and performing ‘Feats-of-Strength’.

This project explores the powerful ways in which we all perform feats of strength in our own lives – it is a celebration of stories of resilience, perseverance, determination and vulnerability.

If you’d like to take part in the project, Charmaine will be in County Mall this Friday 16th July from 12 noon to 2pm. Come and visit us and tell us about a time when you were strong.