Crawley teachers are top of the class at annual awards event

Teachers from Crawley have been honoured at the Sussex Teacher of the Year Awards.

Catherine Lewis of Broadfield Primary Academy was named the district’s Top Deputy Head Teacher.

Emma Lowries from Holy Trinity School won the Top Secondary School Teacher prize and Hannah Joyner of Thomas Bennett Community College who scooped Top Wellbeing Champion.

The event was organised by children’s educational charity Inspire Schools and co-hosted by the charity’s CEO Simon Dolby and Sony Award-winning broadcaster Allison Ferns, who presents The Afternoon Show on BBC radio Sussex.

Double Olympian Jack Green, winner of World and European medals in the 400 metres and 400-metre hurdles, was a special guest speaker. Now in its second year, the awards event attracted 340 nominations from the county’s pupils, parents and school staff.

From these, a panel of judges selected 40 district winners and 12 overall champions. The panel included representatives from Orbit housing, 3D Recruit, Kreston Reeves, The Education People and Imperial College London.

A booklet featuring the judges’ comments on each winner has been distributed to the county’s schools to share best practice. The awards dinner took place at Jurys Inn Waterfront Hotel in Brighton with support from Independent Music Productions, East Sussex County Council, West Sussex County Council, Hornby, British Airways i360, and Sussex Newspapers.

Organisations interested in supporting the 2020 awards can contact Simon Dolby at sdolby@InspireSchools.org.uk or call 0844 264 0292.

Inspire Schools provides a range of services for schools including the walk to school scheme Green Footsteps and home-reading initiative Buster’s Book Club.

To find out more, please visit www.InspireSchools.org.uk

