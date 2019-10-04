Crawley scouts take part in once-in-a-lifetime world jamboree in America

Four explorer scouts from Crawley took part in the World Scout Jamboree in America.

Ben Lyon, 17, Kristofer Bolin-Schmitt, 17, Megan Elliott, 16, and Will Lingard, 16, joined more than 45,000 scouts from 152 countries around the world.

The 24th World Scout Jamboree was held at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in West Virginia.

Lots of activities were available from archery to white water rafting.

It was an opportunity to meet with scouts from different countries and they swapped scarfs, badges and woggles while making friends.

There were 100 units and 4,000 young people in 100 units representing the UK.

Ben, Kris, Megan and Will are from four different explorer units in Crawley and were selected to represent West Sussex following a weekend selection camp.

Kris said: “Some would say that the jamboree really starts when you get back, inspiring us to strive to do our best within our world and the community surrounding us. The jamboree has taught all four of us how important scouts are to the world, making the world a better place, proving how impactful unity has evolved over the years.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity has allowed us to motivate the scouts back home to not only apply for future jamborees but to also do their best to improve their community, helping and giving to those less fortunate than ourselves, aiding the third world countries to elevate and thrive just like everybody else.”