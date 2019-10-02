Crawley school reception class photographs for 2019/20

Pupils have been enjoying their first days at school

St Margaret's Church of England Primary School in Ifield and The Gatwick School have had photographs taken of their reception classes for 2019/20.

Ladybird Class, St Margaret's Primary School

St Margaret's have two reception classes called Ladybird and Butterfly.

The Gatwick School in Gatwick Road, Crawley has two reception classes called Penguins and Peacocks.

Schools that would like to feature their reception class photographs for the new school year can email: crawleyobserver@jpimedia.co.uk

Peacocks Class, The Gatwick School