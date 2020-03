From swans to squirrels and crows to cormorants, Tilgate Park is home to a wide variety of wildlife and spring is a great time to get out there and see it all for yourself.

A cormorant drys its wings on a branch Steve Winston-Lawford other Buy a Photo

A mandarin duck Steve Winston-Lawford other Buy a Photo

Canada geese landing on the water Steve Winston-Lawford other Buy a Photo

A magpie Steve Winston-Lawford other Buy a Photo

View more