Crawley Police Station custody suite ‘fumigated’ after flies detected

The custody suite at Crawley Police Station has reopened after being closed for ‘fumigation’.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “The custody suite at Crawley Police Station was closed on Thursday evening (30 January) in order to be fumigated.

Police. Pic Steve Robards

“This was after routine cleaning of drains led to a number of flies being detected.”

The spokesman added that no-one was affected and the custody suite has now reopened.

Read more: Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Read more: Initial decisions soon on proposals for 27,000 new homes around Horsham

Read more: A264 incident: police give update on casualties