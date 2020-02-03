Crawley Police Station custody suite ‘fumigated’ after flies detected

The custody suite at Crawley Police Station has reopened after being closed for ‘fumigation’.
In a statement, Sussex Police said: “The custody suite at Crawley Police Station was closed on Thursday evening (30 January) in order to be fumigated.
“This was after routine cleaning of drains led to a number of flies being detected.”
The spokesman added that no-one was affected and the custody suite has now reopened.
