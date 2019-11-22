Crawley police officer gets final written warning over pepperoni pizza incident

A Crawley police officer has been given a final written warning following an incident involving a pepperoni pizza.

Gary Jacobs, 43, was found to have breached standards of professional behaviour in respect of equality and diversity, Sussex Police said.

Sussex Police. Pic Steve Robards

Sergeant Jacobs, who is based at Crawley, appeared at a misconduct hearing at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes on Tuesday (November 19) to face an allegation that despite knowing a colleague was Jewish and kept a kosher diet, he had dangled a pizza containing pepperoni over their food, according to a police spokesman.

A piece subsequently dropped on to that officer’s meal, he added.

The spokesman said: “The panel, headed by an independent, legally-qualified chairman, found the allegation proven and he was given a final written warning.”

Detective Superintendent Steve Boniface, head of the force’s professional standards department, said: “We work very hard to ensure that anyone who works for Sussex Police or who we deal with on a daily basis is treated with respect, understanding and consideration for their feelings and beliefs.

“Sergeant Jacobs’ behaviour fell woefully short of the personal and professional standards that we expect of anyone who works for us and should not allow the name of Sussex Police to be tainted, nor bring into disrepute the enormous amount of good work carried out day-to-day by thousands of hard-working and enormously dedicated police officers and staff.”

