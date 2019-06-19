Crawley mum’s tears of joy at new council home

A Crawley mum has told how she cried with joy when she saw her new council home.

The population of Crawley’s newest neighbourhood Forge Wood is growing.

Its 100th council tenant has moved into their property.

New tenant Katie Vye-Parminter said: “When I saw the house I was amazed, I cried when I saw the downstairs cloakroom, as my nine-year-old daughter has mobility issues so it’s just perfect for her.

“It is so spacious and it could be converted into a wet room if needed at a later date.

“The children now also have their own bedrooms and their own space. We are delighted.”

The borough’s newest neighbourhood is being developed by Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon and will have more than 1,900 properties when completed.

All the council homes being built in Forge Wood will be charged at social rents.

In Lonsdale Court, Three Bridges Road, new tenant Danielle Miles is settling into her new accessible flat, that offers an adjustable sink, wider rooms and doorways, a spacious wet room and a wheelchair storage area.

She said: “I was blown away, I had been looking at the plans for about a year and it’s exceeded my expectations.

“The flat is so spacious, lots of room for my wheelchair. Where I was before, the doorways were so narrow I was always grazing my knuckles. The adaptations are first class.”

Lonsdale Court has ten one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats and was completed earlier this year by Westridge Construction.

Councillor Ian Irvine, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I am delighted to have been able to meet our new tenants and see and hear the difference that their new homes have made to them already.

“Building new homes for our residents is one of our top priorities and we are making great progress towards our goal.”

Work is also underway on two new developments in the town, 22 flats and 22 houses are currently being built at the old Goffs Park Depot and 32 flats and five houses at Kilnmead Car Park.

Both development will be completed this year.