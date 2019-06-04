Crawley man in record bid to cycle 1,000 miles from Land's End to John o'Groats aboard triplet bike in just six days

A Crawley man is one of three friends hoping to set a world record by riding a triplet bike from Land’s End to John O’Groats in just six days.

Alex Lord from Maidenbower is joining Rob Fenwick from Kent and Jamie Tyson from Surrey aboard a ‘thrandrem’ for the 1,000 mile sprint from Cornwall to the tip of Scotland.

The 26-year-olds will try to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest journey from Lands End to John o' Groats on a three-man ‘thrandem’. The current world record stands at six days and 13 hours. The trio will set off on June 16 and hope to raise funds for the NSPCC, The Early Birth Association and The Lords Taverners.

Alex, a quantity surveyor, said: “The three of us have undertaken a similar challenge before. Back in 2016 we cycled from Calais to Nice, our first real fundraising effort. Although a challenging experience, we also found it to be one of the most rewarding. Truly humbled by all your support and generosity, we now feel ready to take on another. Through this, we feel hugely proud to raise funds for people less fortunate than ourselves.”

The three men have chosen charities that they feel are all doing work towards a great cause - helping disadvantaged or vulnerable young people. They’ll be raising awareness and funds for the NSPCC - the biggest charity in the country for tackling child abuse, The Early Birth Association - run by volunteers offering help and support to families on the ward, and The Lords Taverners.

Day one will see the trio set off from Lands End for Cullompton, a distance of 152 miles. Day two will involve a 166 mile trip to Bewdley in Worcestershire. Day three will see the longest cycle distance of 176 miles to Kendal then across the border into Scotland on day four to Cumbernauld. Then it is a mere 136 miles to Aviemore and the final leg of 148 miles on day six to the final destination of their gruelling challenge.

Alex added: “The three of us are hugely grateful for the opportunities we’ve had over the years and feel strongly that everyone should be afforded a chance to enjoy the simple things.” To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?pageId=1043323